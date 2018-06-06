Vic Triple Zero authority seeks new IT chief

Paul Dulfer leaves CIO role after two years

The chief information officer (CIO) for Victoria’s Emergency Services Telecommunication Authority has left the government agency, with ESTA beginning the search for a new IT chief.

ESTA provides 24-hour emergency call-taking and despatch services for Victoria’s police, fire and ambulance services and the State Emergency Service.

A spokeswoman for ESTA said Paul Dulfer left ESTA “on excellent terms” in April, “after two years consolidating the ITS team and ESTA’s technology program following a period of significant change”.

The spokesperson told Computerworld that ESTA’s police portfolio engagement partner, John Dousset, is currently acting in the CIO role while it seeks a permanent replacement for Dulfer.

According to ESTA, in 2016-17 it answered close to 2.6 million calls for assistance — an average of one every 12 seconds.

The ESTA CIO role reports directly to the authority’s chief executive officer, Marty Smyth.

ESTA says it is seeking an experienced IT leader with a “demonstrated ability to work effectively in a complex mission critical 24x7, multiple stakeholder communications environment”.

The CIO will be tasked with overseeing “the technological infrastructure to maintain ESTA’s mission critical public safety functions, ensuring 24/7 business continuity of key ICT services and maintaining and exercising appropriate disaster recovery plans and ensure that innovative and operationally sound technologies are deployed to future proof the organisation’s capability”.

