ACT prepares to launch Centre of Data Excellence

Office of the Chief Digital Officer to oversee data analytics push

The ACT government’s Office of the Chief Digital Officer (OCDO) is preparing to launch a Centre of Data Excellence that will help the Territory's directorates and agencies better leverage data analytics.

Budget documents state the centre will “facilitate the development of a whole of government approach to improving data management and analytics capabilities, including technology platforms, data management frameworks and governance with a focus on improved outcomes for citizens”.

The Territory’s budget was handed down today.

The OCDO, which sits within the ACT’s Chief Minister, Treasury and Economic Development Directorate, in April began hunting for data engineers and data analysts to join the new centre.

The centre will “make data sharing easy through the use of industrial grade infrastructure,” according to the office.

The centre “will enhance evidence-based policy decisions, increase efficiencies through automation of manual processes and grow the availability of open data,” budget documents state.

The federal budget, handed down in May, included more than $65 million for data-related initiatives.

A new Commonwealth “data sharing and release framework” will be developed and administered by a National Data Commissioner (NDC).

The framework will streamline the way government data is made available for use by researchers and public and private sector organisations.

The federal government is also preparing to introduce legislation that will give consumers access to a range of their data held by businesses.