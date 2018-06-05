Vodafone CFO decamps to Foxtel

Vodafone Hutchison Australia’s chief financial officer, James Marsh, is leaving his role after half a decade at the telco.

Vodafone revealed today that Marsh would leave in late July.

Marsh has been appointed CFO of Foxtel and Fox Sports Australia.

“James’ knowledge of the telecommunications landscape combined with his astute financial leadership and vision will ensure we transform our company for future success,” Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany said.

”It was imperative that our new CFO came with experience and expertise in [a] large scale customer-focused organisation and in James we have found an exceptional candidate.”

Marsh joined Vodafone in 2013. At the time the telco was led by Bill Morrow, now the CEO of NBN, with Inaki Berroeta joining VHA as CEO in early 2014.

“James has been a key member of my leadership team, and has helped us achieve the right balance between financial growth and delivering true value to Australian consumers,” Berroeta said in a statement.

“James leaves a strong finance team at VHA as his legacy,” the CEO said. “I wish him all the best for the future.”

“I’m incredibly proud of everything Vodafone has achieved over recent years, and I am confident the company will continue to go from strength to strength,” Marsh said.

VHA, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Hutchison Telecommunications and Vodafone, has been clawing its way towards profitability over a number of years.

Vodafone reported a loss of $178 million for the 12 months ended 31 December — a 26 per cent improvement on the prior year.

Marsh has held roles within Vodafone Group since early 2000. Before joining VHA he was the CFO of Vodafone New Zealand.



