Aussie mobile service provider Kogan coming to NZ

Australian Securities Exchange listed online retailer and mobile virtual network operator Kogan.com (ASX: KGN) will offer telecommunications services in New Zealand under an agreement with Vodafone.

In Australia, where it has been offering services on the Vodafone network since 2105, it has a reputation as being one of the cheapest options available.

No details of the services to be offered have been provided. Kogan said details would be released closer to the launch date, which has not been specified.

Kogan launched mobile services in Australia on the Vodafone network in October 2015. According to comparison website finder.com, which lists Kogan as offering the cheapest plan available, “Kogan Mobile is very aggressive on price against other low-cost MVNO providers, and that often means it compares favourably at a base-price level.”

Finder adds: “It's largely a no-frills provider, so you shouldn't opt for their plans if you want additional features such as streaming subscriptions, lots of bundled international calls or the like.”

The company was founded in 2006 as an online retailer of electrical goods by Ruslan Kogan and has grown rapidly. It listed on the ASX in July 2016 and now operates a portfolio of retail and services businesses including Kogan Retail, Kogan Marketplace, Kogan Mobile, Kogan Internet, Kogan Insurance, Kogan Health, Kogan Pet Insurance, Kogan Life Insurance and Kogan Travel.

In February 2018 the company reported profits for the six months to December 217 of A$8.3m, more than double its profit for the previous full year and was valued at more than A$800m.