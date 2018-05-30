Optus to close Virgin Mobile stores by end of June

Virgin Mobile will stop signing up new customers and upgrading plans on 15 June, Optus revealed today. The telco said it would begin the process of closing down Virgin Mobile retail stores “shortly” — with all locations to be shut down by the end of June.

Last week Optus revealed it would phase out the Virgin Mobile brand over the next two years.

“As they are already connected to the Optus network, Virgin Mobile customers can continue to use their service in the same way they always have,” said Optus managing director, marketing and product, Ben White

“We have a special transition plan in place to make sure the impact to customers is minimal, and the experience they have during this time is a positive one.”

Shutting down the brand affects some 200 employees and 36 stores.

Yesterday Optus revealed it would also be cutting 400 positions.

“Optus is making a step-change to the way we work, do business and fund future investments so we can continue to thrive in our increasingly competitive and disruptive market,” an Optus spokesperson said.

“As we make these important strategic decisions, we will ensure we have the right skills and capabilities in place to build our digital organisation, remove duplication and establish a more sustainable cost base.”

Virgin Mobile Australia launched in 2000. Optus was originally a part owner but in 2006 took over the brand. The decision to phase out the Virgin brand was the result of a strategic review by Optus.

The Virgin Mobile brand licence is due to expire in 2020, according to Optus.