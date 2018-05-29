Former Origin CIO takes top job at Capgemini ANZ

Former Origin Energy chief information officer Olaf Pietschner has been appointed head of Capgemini in Australia and New Zealand.

The appointment is effective immediately, the digital services company said.

Pietschner joined Capgemini in May last year, with the former energy company CIO appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer for Australia and New Zealand.

“Olaf has been a key member of our executive team and is a proven leader with extensive industry experience and operational expertise,” executive chairperson of Capgemini in Asia Pacific and Middle East, Luc-Francois Salvador, said in a statement.

“As we move forward into the next phase of our continued transformation and growth, Olaf’s extensive experience in business, technology consulting and digital transformation will strengthen our innovation agenda to address the business ambitions of our clients, aligning our service portfolio with customer demand for both innovation and competitiveness.”

Pietschner’s predecessor Nicolas Aidoud has decided to pursue new opportunities, Capgemini said. Salvador thanked the former Capgemini ANZ head for his contribution to the business.

