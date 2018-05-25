ASC taps Accenture for digital transformation program

Australian defence contractor ASC has signed Accenture to help implement a digital transformation program that it says will “affect all areas of its submarine and shipbuilding businesses, across Collins Class sustainment and warship construction and maintenance.”

“Following several years of reform and improvement across our operations, this digital transformation will further challenge the status quo, leading to further cultural change and creating opportunities for major improvements,” ASC CEO Stuart Whiley said in a statement.

“This is an exciting time for ASC as it continues to find ways to improve, innovate and engage the latest in technology and systems,” the CEO said.

“We are proud of delivering for our customer, the Commonwealth, and the nation, and we are looking forward to exploring what is possible and how to get there with Accenture.”

Accenture said that the program is likely to lead the implementation of new user interfaces, such as virtual reality and augmented reality, to boost productivity. Big data analytics and Internet of Things technology are also within the scope of the program.

ASC says it has more than 2500 employees across three facilities in South Australia and Western Australia. It was established in 1985. The company is the lead shipbuilder for the AWD Alliance, which earlier this month launched the third and final Air Warfare Destroyer, Sydney.