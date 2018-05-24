NZ’s Chorus to trial new standards-based Nokia wavelength services

Chorus will trial Nokia wavelength services on its metro optical network in Auckland to enable it to offer on-demand assurance and fulfilment of Layer 1 services.

Nokia says the services being trialled are compliant with the emerging Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) standard for L1 subscriber services, and will enable Chorus to offer new standards-based optical services to service providers.

“Due to their high capacity, low latency, and inherent security, Layer 1 connectivity services are increasingly popular with large enterprises and governments migrating more and more IT operations to the cloud,” Nokia says.

“Standardisation of these services simplifies the fulfilment and assurance, and facilitates end-to-end orchestration in open, multi-vendor environments.”

Nokia’s head of optical networks Sam Bucci said the technology had “the potential to open up an entirely different approach to wholesaling optical wavelength services, especially with the imminent release of the new MEF standard.”

According to the MEF, high bandwidth, high performance point-to-point connectivity services are becoming increasingly important to its service provider members in order to meet the demands of large enterprises for applications such as data centre interconnect.

It says that although service offerings at Layer 1 are available, service providers use their own terminology to describe them (e.g., “Wavelength Services” or “Optical Wavelength”) and they lack standardised service attribute definitions, making it difficult for subscribers to compare service offerings.

“Subscribers will benefit from standardised layer 1 services in the same way as layer 2 Carrier Ethernet and layer 3 IP service offerings,” MEF says.

Nokia’s partnership with Chorus

Read more: Victoria Uni staff install network in Samoa, prioritise cybersecurity

In May 2016 Chorus and Nokia announced a three-year technology partnership covering the supply and support by Nokia of a mix of fixed access technologies including fibre-based GPON FTTH and copper-based VDSL2 technology, and IP routing and optical carrier transport services to increase the scale and capacity of Chorus’s access network.

Then, in March 2017 Nokia renewed for a further three-years a managed services agreement with Chorus that was initially signed in 2014 with Alcatel-Lucent (since acquired by Nokia) under which Nokia retained its role as the sole managed services provider to Chorus.