Optus prepares to shutter Virgin Mobile

Optus has confirmed that it will phase out the Virgin Mobile brand over the next two years, consolidating sales and marketing under the Optus brand

“Virgin Mobile customers can continue to use their service in the same way they always have,” an Optus spokesperson said. “We will be contacting them in the coming days to let them know more about the changes and their future options.”

The telco indicated it would seek to place Virgin Mobile Australia employees at Optus stores or elsewhere within the telco.

“For Virgin Mobile employees, our policy is always to talk to those who may be impacted by these changes first,” the Optus spokesperson said.

“Any potential options for redeployment within the wider Optus business will be discussed with affected individuals at that time.”

The decision will affect some 200 positions and 36 retail stores.

Earlier this month Optus released its full year results, revealing that operating revenue grew 3.4 per cent to $8.71 billion, with EBITDA up 3.9 per cent to $2.77 billion.

The telco revealed, however, that Q4 net profit declined to $208 million on the back of lower NBN migration revenues.

During the 12 months to 31 March, the telco added 384,000 new mobile customers and 225,000 new NBN customers.

Optus yesterday celebrated a court victory over rival Telstra, the Australia’s largest telco forced to withdraw an advertising campaign that used the word 'Unlimited'.