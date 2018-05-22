NBN prepares for 2019 launch of business satellite services

Sky Muster-based business services excepted to use less than 15 per cent of available capacity

NBN expects to launch its Business Satellite Service in the first half of 2019.

The government-owned company is getting ready for service trials in late 2018, following the conclusion of further consultation on its wholesale product and pricing.

NBN today revealed details of its plan to offer two categories of business-focused wholesale satellite products, which will employ the pair of Sky Muster satellites also used to deliver broadband services for households in remote areas.

NBN plans to launch “bandwidth services,” which NBN’s executive general manager for access products, Gavin Williams, said are “designed for businesses with more complex networking requirements including wide-area network connections to multiple locations”, and “broadband internet” — “designed for businesses requiring more broadband data, higher speeds and business-grade service levels”.



In February, the network wholesaler revealed it had signed a 10-year deal with Speedcast to deliver enterprise-grade satellite services.

“nbn™ Business Satellite Service products have been developed to allow easy reseller access to the services and to provide a high degree of flexibility to minimise the effort required to connect their end customers,” Williams wrote in a blog entry.

“These wholesale plans are being designed to be customisable with options for voice and mobility, and varying levels of support, depending on end user needs. This can range from 24/7 support to a full service management suite, to a more limited offering depending on the criticality of the service.”

NBN anticipates using less than 15 per cent of its overall capacity for the NBN Business Satellite Service.

“The nbn™ Business Satellite Service will initially only be made available to customers where there is spare capacity to deliver the service – these typically sit within remote locations away from the eastern seaboard where we have higher take-up of our existing Sky Muster™ product,” Williams wrote.

“We are also designing the architecture to allow internet providers flexibility in connection options so they can design products and services to suit their customers.”

NBN’s Sky Muster satellites are also being used to deliver in-flight Wi-Fi for Qantas.

As of 31 March, NBN had 87,000 end users on the satellite service, out of more than 427,000 households and businesses that were ready to connect

