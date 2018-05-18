Fleetcare seeks first CIO

Australia's largest privately owned fleet management company is seeking its inaugural chief information officer.

Fleetcare, which has its head office in Perth, manages around 30,000 passenger and commercial vehicles and plant machines for a variety of clients across Australia.

The company – which offers offers managed services and fleet management web portal packages – posted a vacancy for a CIO who will join the executive team and report directly to chief executive officer Nigel Malcolm, who founded Fleetcare in 1989.

“Technology underpins our business and our vision is to further drive key innovation and leading edge technology solutions, continuing to push the boundaries within our industry,” the company said.

The successful applicant taking the newly created position will play “a fundamental role in shaping the future of our IT function, providing exceptional people leadership, collaborating with all areas of operations to drive innovation and best practice across our suite of systems and information management” the job posting states.

They will be required to develop a strategic and operational plan for the IT department and scope out recommendations for future systems and software.

Applications close June 12.