NSW to begin state-wide digital licence rollout

The New South Wales government has revealed it will introduce legislation in the next fortnight to facilitate a phased rollout of the state’s Digital Driver Licence (DDL) program.

The NSW government in late 2016 started rolling out digital licences, initially allowing the state’s residents to use the Service NSW app to store details of the Recreational Fishing Fee (fishing licence), Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) and Responsible Conduct of Gambling (RCG) Competency Card.

By March 2017, some 20,000 people had signed up for digital licences in the state.

The government last year announced a DDL trial in Dubbo.

“The Dubbo trial was a big success and drivers gave it the thumbs up,” said the NSW minister for finances, services and property, Victor Dominello.

“The legislation will enable expansion of the trial so that other NSW drivers can opt in to access a digital licence.”

More than 1400 people in Dubbo have participated in the DDL trial, which began in November.

Users had an 83 per cent customer satisfaction rating, according to the state government.

“Smartphones have become de facto wallets and we’re using cutting edge technology so that drivers can use a digital licence in everyday scenarios,” the minister said.

People who elect to use the DDL will still be provided with a physical licence but will not have to carry it with them.