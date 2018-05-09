TPG unveils mobile play: Free access, unlimited data

TPG will offer six months’ free access to its mobile network as it begins customer trials later this year. It said today it expects to switch on the network in Q3 or Q4.

Users will have access to 1GB of mobile data a day at 4G LTE speeds; after that quota is exhausted download speeds will be throttled to 1Mbps for the remainder of the day.

After the six-month period there will be a monthly $9.99 charge.

“The TPG team has been working hard constructing our own network and I feel proud and excited to be introducing our very first on-net mobile product offering,” TPG executive chairperson David Teoh said in a statement.

“We are inviting users to register to experience our coverage and network performance as well as to take advantage of unlimited mobile data for free,” Teoh said.

“This promotion is the first of its kind in Australia and signals a new era of competition in the mobile market and will undoubtedly bring great benefit to Australian consumers.”

Initially TPG will offer mobile coverage in the CBDs and select suburbs of Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney.

The telco said SIM cards and support will be offered from its website.

TPG has launched a web page for people to register their interest. TPG said it would send out invitations to people who register, with priority given to its broadband customers as well as those of its subsidiaries iiNet and Internode.

TPG last year announced it would build a new mobile network in Australia, competing with Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

The telco is relying heavily on small cells to provide coverage in metropolitan areas. Last year the company successfully bid for 2x10MHz of spectrum in the 700MHz band, which will help underpin the new network.