Commonwealth Bank confirms problem with Visa transactions

Update 1:10pm AEST: Visa card transactions should now be processing as normal, CBA says.

A spokesperson for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia has confirmed that a problem is affecting some transactions using Visa cards.

Customers of the bank have complained on social media that tap-and-go payments using Visa cards are not working.

Eftpos and MasterCard cards, which together comprise the majority of the cards issued by the bank, are not believed to be affected by the problem.

“We’re aware of an issue affecting some Visa cards,” CBA tweeted.

“We’re working on this as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience. We’ll continue to give you updates here.”

On Friday the bank attributed problems with accessing some of its services to “network issues” affecting a supplier. Services were affected for around two hours.

