Aurora Energy appoints fourth CIO in three years

Utility promotes from within to fill CIO position

Aurora Energy’s service and delivery operations manager has been tapped to lead IT at the Tasmanian utility.



Shaun Weber took on the chief information officer role earlier this year, with an Aurora Energy spokesperson confirming to Computerworld that it was a permanent appointment.

Weber is the latest in a string of CIOs over the past three years.

In June 2015 Mel Lukianenko was appointed Aurora CIO (a title she had previously held before moving to TasNetworks, which incorporated Aurora’s distribution division). Lukianenko left in mid-2016 and is currently director at Ignite Project Services.

She was replaced by Grant Taylor, who left after six months at the utility.

Phil Lane joined Aurora in April 2017 to take on the position. He departed in February 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Weber has held a number of roles at Aurora and TasNetworks, including in 2015 leading IT after Lukianenko’s departure.

In its most recent annual report, Aurora said that during 2016-17 it had completed a number of significant technology project including shifting to a new payroll platform and implementing a new business-wide intranet.

The energy company said it also replaced its out-of-service-life desktop PCs and laptops and rolled out Skype for Business.