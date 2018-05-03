TiVo licenses IP to Telstra

Tivo – which first came to prominence with its PVR offering and associated electronic program guide service – has licensed a range of its intellectual property to Telstra.

Tivo PVRs were formerly sold in Australia under a licensing deal with Channel 7. The deal ended in 2014.

The new multi-year licensing agreement means that Telstra will have access to the PVR-maker’s “IP portfolios for devices and applications,” Tivo said.

“Our long-term relationship with Telstra demonstrates how video service providers around the world enter into license agreements with TiVo to reach consumers with more innovative features and services,” said Arvin Patel, executive vice president and chief intellectual property officer for Rovi Corporation (which acquired Tivo in 2016).

“This announcement marks TiVo’s continued growth in the Australian market and the value our intellectual property brings to operators like Telstra, looking to bring advanced experiences to TV and beyond."

Telstra in October last year launched a new Telstra TV set-top box that combines access to free-to-air, subscription TV and on-demand streaming. The device is based on a partnership with Roku. Telstra said it worked with Roku to “custom build” the new Telstra TV.

Telstra’s media strategy “is continuing to deliver core differentiation to our products,” CEO Andy Penn told a half-year results briefing in February. “We now have more than one million Telstra TVs in the market with the launch of Telstra TV 2 and more than 1.5 million customers watching AFL, NRL and Netball through the Telstra Live Sports App.”