Melbourne exchange upgrade behind Telstra 4G voice outage

Telstra has blamed technical changes ahead of upgrades to mobile traffic control equipment in the telco’s Exhibition Street exchange in Melbourne for an outage of 4G voice services.

“Telstra has resolved an issue impacting some 4G voice calls on its national mobile network,” a spokesperson for Telstra said.

“We are sorry that some customers were unable to make or receive calls as this was occurring.”

The telco progressively resolved the problem by reversing the changes made at the exchange.

“The issue became known about 1pm and was resolved about 3pm,” the spokesperson said.

The telco earlier advised affected customers to switch to 3G in order to make voice calls

Data and 3G services were not impacted.

Telstra in 2016 launched a $250 million program to boost the resilience of its mobile network following a string of high-profile outages.

Apologies for any inconvenience you're currently experiencing Lucy



Our team are looking into an issue impacting some 4G voice calls – calls over 3G are not impacted.



We’re working to fix ASAP.



-Shannon — Telstra (@Telstra) May 1, 2018