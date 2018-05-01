NT government invests in open data, information security

The Northern Territory government’s 2018-19 budget includes $1.72 million to launch a new open data portal.

The portal will provide access to “non‑sensitive information and data gathered and held by government”.

“This will support digital innovation and promote transparency by making government data more accessible,” budget documents state.

(The federal government earlier today revealed a new $65 million push to open up access to data, including establishing a ‘National Data Commissioner’.)

The Territory government in last year’s budget established an Office of Digital Government. In September the government appointed Sandie Matthews to lead the new office and spearhead the development of a digital strategy for the NT.

Last month the NT government detailed a number of its 2018-19 initiatives ahead of the budget being handed down today, including investing $1.5 million over three years to boost information security.

The funding supports the NT government’s new Cyber Security Governance Framework and the launch of a cyber security operations centre.

“With cyber-crime and attacks an ever present threat to our privacy, security and financial bottom-line, cyber security is now one of the most critical strategic issues for organisations globally,” said NT Treasurer Nicole Manison.

“While digital connectivity is vital for government's business, the escalating threat of cyber intrusion, with the potential to compromise or steal information or disrupt services, presents a significant and increasing business risk,” Manison said.

Read more: Vic DPC looks for new tech chief as CIO prepares to depart

The government has also set aside $14 million over four years for a renewed Remote Telecommunications Co-Investment Program in partnership with Telstra.

The budget earmarks $2 million in 2018-19 and $4 million a year from 2019-20 to 2021-22. Telstra is matching the funding.

The Territory government said the funding will target remote locations, including communities, transport corridors and tourist destinations.

The budget also contains funding for a new client management system for Territory Families as part of the response to the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory.