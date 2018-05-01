Vic DPC looks for new tech chief as CIO prepares to depart

David Butler to finish up at Department of Premier & Cabinet next week

Victoria’s Department of Premier & Cabinet has begun seeking a new chief information officer, with DPC’s current CIO, David Butler, leaving next week.

“David Butler has been the CIO and director of operations at DPC for four years, and will be finishing up on 11 May to take up a new role elsewhere in the Victorian Government,” a government spokesperson told Computerworld.

Butler joined DPC in mid-2013 as assistant director, corporate resources. He took on the department’s CIO role in April 2014.

DPC is embarking “on the next phase of its digital transformation strategy,” the department’s advertisement for the CIO/director of operations role states.

The role reports to executive director, corporate services, Susan Middleditch.

In addition to heading up ICT, the position includes responsibility for accommodation, fleet and chauffeur, freedom of information and internal communications and change functions at DPC.

Applications close 14 May.