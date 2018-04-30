NBN R&D deal with unis to cover IoT, robotics, AI

NBN says new R&D agreements the government-owned company has struck with the University of Melbourne and the University of Technology Sydney will focus on a range of areas, including robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), “technology for social good”, programmable networks, data analytics and visualisation with a focus on customer experience, AI, wireless technologies and smart cities.

The agreements, which have an initial three-year period, will boost opportunities for R&D collaboration between the universities and NBN, the company said.

“These two new relationships will help NBN Co double down on our strong focus on technology innovation for customer experience and operational excellence,” said NBN’s chief technology officer Ray Owen. (Owen joined NBN last year.)

“This collaborative relationship with NBN Co significantly grows our engagement in innovative, digital transformation for the whole country,” said UTS dean of the faculty of engineering and IT, Professor Ian Burnett.

“The relationship, driven by the University of Melbourne’s Networked Society Institute, connects NBN Co to the outstanding research talent of the University,” said Melbourne Uni’s Professor Mark Hargreaves, pro-vice chancellor (research collaboration and partnerships).

“We are excited to see our researchers and students work closely with NBN Co to create positive social and economic impact.”

NBN said the agreements would help it bring new technologies to market.

The company said that in addition to tech R&D, there are likely to be additional areas of collaboration, such as post-doctoral research opportunities and student exchanges.