Melbourne IT to rebrand as Arq Group, create 270 jobs

Melbourne IT is rebranding as Arq Group, as it repositions itself as a ‘complete, strategic digital partner’.

The company also announced it will be expanding with the creation of 270 new jobs this year.

Founded in 1996 at the University of Melbourne, Melbourne IT began as a domains and hosting service. Since then it has developed into a consultancy covering digital marketing, web design, security, mobile, analytics and cloud-based solutions.

A “top to bottom reimagining of every aspect of the business” four years ago led to rapid growth of its enterprise services division which now serves nearly half of the ASX top 20 companies.

The division – which is growing by a quarter each year – today reported revenues of approximately $95m while the company’s small and medium business division is Australia’s largest domains and hosting business has revenues of approximately $100m.

“We were there at the start of the internet in Australia and have remained at the forefront as technology has become more pervasive. Today marks the beginning of a new chapter that sees us formally mark our transition into the future – to become Australia’s leading digital partner," said CEO Martin Mercer.

The new brand brings to life the innovative spirit we’ve had since day one, reflecting the close relationships we intend to forge and the ambition we have to do things differently,” he added.

The company has been on an acquisition spree in recent years, buying rival web domain NetRegistry in 2014 for around $50 million and Australia’s third largest cloud service provider UberGlobal for $15.5 million in 2015. In 2016 it bought data analytics company InfoReady and last year app-developer Outware.

Overall, Melbourne IT’s businesses are marketed under eight different brands.

“Acquisition has always played an important role in our growth and evolution, but never has it been more significant than in the past four years. So naturally, this new chapter in our story is marked by our transition from a melting pot of individual businesses, to a single, united brand,” Mercer said.

The new name, which will be voted on by shareholders at an AGM in May, was chosen ‘to evoke the curve that connects the consultancy to its clients and their customers’ the company said.

“Arq Group has prospered where many have failed because we’ve always adapted and innovated, never losing sight of our customers’ needs. The Melbourne IT of today is almost unrecognisable from who we were four years ago. Today’s market is changing rapidly, and while the old brand has served us well, it no longer represents the business we have become,” Mercer said.

The rebranding is being accompanied by an internal push that encourages employees to go beyond the technical to find new ways to engage people with technology.

“Our new identity represents the sense of partnership, collaboration and limitless possibilities we aspire to create between our customers and their market. Under the Arq Group brand we will develop previously unimaginable solutions for our clients, so they can create unforgettable experiences for their customers, and ultimately lead Australian businesses, whether big or small, into an exciting age,” Mercer added.