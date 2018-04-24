Queensland Police fixes ‘working with children’ check data issue

Queensland Police Service says it has fixed separate problems that affected a system used to check bans from licences venues in the state and another used for background checks, including for the state’s ‘Blue Card’ working with children system.

QPS said one of the “technical issues” related to the transfer of its data to a national background check system. The problem affected transfers between 9 December 2017 and 16 February 2018.

Seventeen checks for Blue Cards, the key background check system for working with children and young people in the state, returned incorrect results due to the problem. In total, 26 incorrect results were issued, QPS said.

“However, in all 26 instances it has been determined that there was no risk to the community as a result of this technical issue,” a police statement said.

“Checks were either adequately conducted through separate systems at the time or the information would not have met a threshold to affect community safety.”

The second problem affected transfers of data to the Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation’s ID scanner network for licensed venues.

According to QPS, the problem affected 133 court ordered banning notices and 48 current bail conditions for the state’s 15 Safe Night Precincts between 1 July 2017 and 13 February 2018.

The ID scanning system was introduced on 1 July last year.

The systems affected by the problems have been audited, according to QPS.

“Immediate audits were conducted and fixes put in place to ensure these issues did not occur again,” Commissioner Ian Stewart said in a statement.

“The community can be assured that systems have been put in place to not only fix these issues but to regularly monitor data flows to ensure there is no ongoing risk to the public,”

“The QPS will continue to review its processes and monitor these systems to ensure public safety,” the commissioner said.