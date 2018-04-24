Police wait on Amazon data in alleged GoGet ‘hack’ case

Brief of evidence to be served by early June

Police are waiting to receive data from Amazon Web Services before they can serve the full brief of evidence in a case relating to the alleged ‘hacking’ of the GoGet car-sharing service.



Security researcher Nikola Cubrilovic appeared briefly in Sydney Local Court this morning. Cubrilovic at an earlier court appearance pleaded not guilty to 36 charges; 33 of which relate to allegedly driving a GoGet car with permission and the others with causing unauthorised computer functions and an identity fraud offence.

Cubrilovic was arrested and charged in January. NSW Police said the man’s arrest came after the establishment in 2017 of Strike Force Artsy to “investigate unauthorised access to the administrative section of a company website.”

Police allege that between May and July 2017 Cubrilovic gained illicit access to GoGet vehicles.

“On 27 June 2017, GoGet’s IT team identified suspected unauthorised activity on its system and a full internal investigation was immediately commenced,” GoGet CEO Tristan Sender said in a statement released in January.

“GoGet quickly reported the incident to the NSW Police’s Cybercrime Squad and has since worked closely with NSW Police which has culminated in the arrest of a suspect — an unusual and welcome outcome in a case like this.”

The brief of evidence in the case – described by police prosecutor Sergeant Knight as a “very large brief” -- is to be served by 6 June. Cubrilovic is currently on bail.