Reserve Bank promotes from within to fill CIO role

The Reserve Bank of Australia has promoted Gayan Benedict to the role of chief information officer, replacing Sarv Girn.

Benedict joined the RBA in 2013. Since late 2014 he has been deputy head, technology services, at the bank. Prior to joining RBA he was head of strategy and enterprise architecture within Westpac’s technology division.

Benedict will take on the new role from 14 May.

Credit: LinkedIn Gayan Benedict

“The role of CIO within the Reserve Bank will provide strategic leadership in developing the core IT functions that support the Reserve Bank's policy, operational and corporate objectives,” a statement from the RBA said.

“It will also direct the continued development of a large and professional staff and provide advice on meeting the Bank's technology needs.”

Girn is departing the Reserve Bank after over a half a decade to take on the newly created chief innovation and transformation officer role at MLC Life Insurance.

MLC Life Insurance says that the technology executive will help drive its $400 million transformation program, which is “focused on delivering the most advanced digital and process infrastructure in the industry so as to create great customer experience across its group, retail and bancassurance channels.”

Earlier this year the New Payments Platform had its public launch. The Reserve Bank was a key player in the development and rollout of the NPP, which is operated by NPP Australia Limited.

The platform facilitates near-real-time transfers between Australian financial institutions as well as “data enriched” transactions. It also enables the PayID system, which allows payments to be sent using alternative identifiers instead of BSBs and account numbers. The RBA built the Fast Settlement Service component of the NPP.