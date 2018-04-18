Optus Wholesale adds FTTC to NBN portfolio

Optus Wholesale has begun offering fibre to the curb (FTTC) connections as part of its Residential Broadband over NBN (RBBoNBN) product.



NBN earlier this month launched commercial FTTC services. The government-owned company is initially offering FTTC at around 1000 homes and businesses in Coburg and Miranda.

Currently, around 1.5 million premises are expected to be connected using FTTC after NBN revealed it would switch some of the homes scheduled to be connected using fibre to the node (FTTN) and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) to the newer technology.

In address this week to the National Press Club, NBN CEO Bill Morrow said the company is working to cut the costs of FTTC, potentially allowing it to switch more homes to the technology

“We’ve already seen positive uptake on our range of NBN enabled products and we’re excited to be one of the first wholesalers in market to deliver FTTC services,” Optus Wholesale’s sales and marketing VP, John Castro, said in a statement.

RBBoNBN supports all of the fixed-line NBN technologies, as well as fixed wireless.

The wholesaler also offers Ethernet over NBN (EoNBN) services for businesses. In January, Optus Wholesale launched an NBN voice service delivered over Ethernet.