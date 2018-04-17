Vault Systems launches cloud skills training program for government

Australian cloud services provider Vault Systems has launched a new training initiative targeting public sector IT professionals.

The company today announced the launch of a new training facility, dubbed Vault Academy, that will help provide training in the use of its cloud offerings.

Work on developing Vault Academy began last year, and training will start from May. Vault said it expects to put around 3000 people a year through the new two-day training program.

“The cloud is an enabler of digital transformation because it offers organisations and agencies the speed and scale to drive innovation,” Vault Systems founder and CEO Rupert Taylor-Price in a statement.

“However, for government, information security must be retained in this more productive computing environment. To do this both secure cloud systems and IT professionals trained in its use are required.

“There is no doubt that the move towards digital transformation will only be successful if the Australian IT workforce has the necessary skills and experiences to support a seamless move to the cloud.”

Vault Systems is one of three Australian companies listed on the government’s Certified Cloud Services List (CCSL) that have been approved for use with classified data. The company was first listed on the CCSL in 2015.

Vault Systems only offers services to federal, state and local government agencies and their partners. Its cloud services are based on OpenStack.

Microsoft, which has a range of Azure services listed on the CCSL, last month detailed a new initiative that aims by 2020 to put up to 5000 employees at government agencies, systems integrators and ISVs through training in the use of the company’s cloud services.

Microsoft has launched two new Azure regions focused on the government market and recently had some of its services approved for use with classified data.