Tech glitch hits Woolworths’ point-of-sale system

Shoppers were this afternoon briefly unable to make purchases at Woolworths supermarkets after its point-of-sale system was rendered unusable.

Stores temporarily closed in response to the outage.

The supermarket giant has not yet revealed the cause of the outage.

“We can confirm that an IT issue impacted registers in our supermarkets for a short period of time this afternoon,” a spokesperson for the supermarket chain told Computerworld.

“The registers are now back online in all our stores.”

“We apologise for the inconvenience this caused our customers,” the spokesperson said.

Some reports indicate the problem may have begun late yesterday.

Woolies Double Bay closed at “the busiest time of the day,” according to the manager, because the “system has crashed”. A lot of hangry customers outside the store right now. @woolworths pic.twitter.com/JQtRi6edj7 — Amy Croffey (@AmyCroffey) April 16, 2018

ALL #woolworths checkouts have stopped working. UTTER CHAOS NATIONWIDE. pic.twitter.com/3ipU8o0tYF — Steph Boulet (@StephBoulet) April 16, 2018



