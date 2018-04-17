Telstra invests in GitLab

Telstra’s venture capital arm has taken a stake in GitLab.

GitLab provides a Git-based source code repository service with project management and issue-tracking features. The company says its application supports “the complete DevOps lifecycle”. It is provided as a subscription-based service.

“Customers are increasingly demanding better digital experiences, and DevOps is becoming the leading way for companies to develop, deliver and support applications that drive great customer experiences,” Telstra Ventures’ managing director, Mark Sherman, said in a statement.

“One of the reasons we decided to invest is because GitLab is committed to continuously improving its application, which is key to helping companies rapidly take their best ideas from development to market.”

Telstra is aiming to move around 70-80 per cent of its software engineering arm into agile teams. The agile push was previously overseen by CIO John Romano until his sudden departure last month.

“We look forward to partnering with Telstra to support its large application team and to aid the company in its vision of connecting people through technology,” said GitLab CEO and co-founder Sid Sijbrandij said.

“DevOps is increasingly being adopted by organisations around the globe to radically improve productivity and the pace at which software moves from idea to market.”

GitLab says its user base includes Expedia, Red Hat, Ticketmaster, ING, NASDAQ, Alibaba, Sony, and Intel.