Kogan makes NBN play

ASX listed online retailer Kogan.com announced today that it has begun offering NBN services.

The company launched services based on the NBN12, NBN50 and NBN100 speed tiers, beginning at $58.90 a month for a 12Mbps service with unlimited data

Kogan’s NBN plans are offered contract-free.

“We are always working hard to make the most in-demand products and services more accessible and we expect that Kogan Internet’s NBN plans will shake up the market with their affordable, flexible and simple offerings,” said Kogan.com executive director David Shafer.

The company announced a launch promotion that cuts the price of its NBN50 product from $68.90 to $58.90 for the first 24 months.

Kogan Internet’s NBN services are delivered by Vodafone.

The retailer announced in mid-2017 that it had struck a deal with Vodafone to resell fixed-line NBN services as well as mobile broadband access.

Kogan’s mobile business uses Vodafone’s network.

Vodafone announced last month that it was expanding its NBN footprint.

The telco in December began taking orders for NBN services in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Geelong, Newcastle and Wollongong. In March Vodafone said it would also begin selling NBN services in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Adelaide, Perth and Tasmania.