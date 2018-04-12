NBN launches ICT channel program

NBN will launch a new program providing support for ICT consultants and vendors whose customers are seeking to leverage the National Broadband Network.

Prior to launch NBN conducted a pilot with Westcon Comstor, Computer Troubleshooters Australia and telcos Telstra and Vocus.

“For some businesses, the thought of connecting services to the NBN access network can be daunting, particularly for those with critical applications such as phone lines, EFTPOS machines and video conferencing facilities,” said Ben Salmon, NBN’s executive general manager of business sales and marketing.

“Our research shows us an increasing number of business owners are turning to local IT consultants and technology vendors to assist with the migration and increase awareness about the capabilities our wholesale products and services can deliver,” the NBN executive said in a statement.

“While we work closely with phone and internet providers during the transition, this is this first time we have targeted the ICT industry at scale with dedicated training and resources to help them support their business clients.”

“The launch of this new channel is a part of our commitment to improve the customer experience of businesses who connect to the NBN access network by collaborating with industry to improve processes around the connection, migration and delivery of service,” Salmon said.

NBN earlier this week revealed it was preparing to conduct tests of 5G wireless technology.

The government-owned company also announced the end of a pause on sales of hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) services and a broader deployment of fibre to the curb technology.

NBN’s CEO, Bill Morrow, has said he will leave the company by the end of 2018.





