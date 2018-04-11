NAB to offer cloud training to 2000 employees

More than 2000 NAB employees will have the opportunity to participate in a cloud skills training program, the bank announced today.

‘NAB Cloud Guild’ is focused on Amazon Web Services’ offerings and will cater to a range of skill levels, the bank said.

“Cloud computing is becoming a dominant technology platform and our people need to have the relevant skills to deliver for our customers,” NAB’s chief technology and operations officer, Patrick Wright, said in a statement

“Customers are demanding seamless, digital experiences and we need to be ready to deliver,” the NAB CTOO said.

The training program will be delivered by AWS and funded by the bank.

It will focus on five broad topic areas: Architecture, security, developers, operations, and big data.

“We are delighted to see that through this program, NAB is taking a real leadership position in technical skills development,” AWS managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Paul Migliorini said in a statement.

NAB said the program would be open to all of its employees,

In November the bank announced that it was seeking to hire 600 specialists in the fields of software engineering, data, architecture and security.

That push was part of a broader effort to reshape NAB’s work force announced earlier that month by group CEO Andrew Thorburn that will see the bank slash 6000 positions but also create the equivalent of 2000 new full-time positions.

Thorburn said that the bank was operating in a “fast-changing world”, with new customer expectations and NAB facing competition not just from other banks and fintechs but “more significantly the potential for global tech giants to materially impact over time our business model and economics”.