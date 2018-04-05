Canon CIO takes CEO gig at Converga

The chief information officer of Canon Australia has been appointed CEO of the company’s Converga business.



Luke Clark, who has been with the company since 2006, will commence his new role from May 1.

Canon Australia acquired managed services and business process outsourcing company Converga from The New Zealand Post Group in November 2015.

The firm specialises in offshoring processes like handling customer enquiries and delivering mail and correspondence, with a focus on digital documents.

“I’m excited to work with this talented group of employees and our valued customers. I’ll be focused on delivering the end-to-end business services that customers expect from us,” Clark said in a statement.

Luke Clark

Converga’s current CEO Paul Bellette is departing the company after ten years.



“As part of the Canon Oceania Group, the role at Converga will allow Clark to showcase his expertise in transformation projects while leading the business as part of Canon’s broader service portfolio. Within Luke’s role as part of the Canon Oceania Senior Leadership team, he will continue to bridge the two service offerings and taking his learnings from CIO of Canon Australia to CEO of Converga,” Canon said in a statement.

Doug Grgas, Canon Australia’s manager technology transformation, will take on Clark’s responsibilities as General Manager of IT, reporting directly to Canon Oceania’s managing director, Akira ‘Dave’ Yoshida.