ASG scores $84 million cloud contract with Airservices Australia

ASG will provide Airservices Australia with a secure cloud platform and desktop as a service as part of an $84 million contract.

ASG today revealed details of the five-year contract, which also includes the option of a five-year extensions.

Airservices Australia in 2017 first began examining a shift to the cloud alongside consumption-based models for network, OS management and maintenance, security and data management.

“We have brought to Airservices our trademark commercial model, which has agility and flexibility at its core. And with that, our proven capability in cloud transition and business transformation,” ASG chief operating officer Dean Langenbach said in a statement.

ASG said that it was working with Vault Systems to deliver the new cloud platform for Airservices.

Vault Systems is an Australian cloud services provider listed on the government’s Certified Cloud Services List. The company was added to the CCSL in 2015 and last year became one of the first cloud providers to be certified for use with classified government data.

In November the government revealed that Vault Systems will host its Govpass digital identity project.

“ASG will be providing best-in-breed technology and service to Airservices, but with the added security and flexibility to scale with business demand and deliver strong economic gains,” Langenbach said.