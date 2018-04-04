CBA hit by tech problems

Commonwealth Bank customers are unable to retrieve details of their credit card accounts through its online Netbank service.

“We're working to fix an issue affecting BPAY, Credit Cards and Loans in NetBank,” the bank said in a message to customers.

“You may not be able to make bill payments or see some of your accounts in NetBank, including Home Loan, Personal Loan, Credit Card and Travel Money Card accounts. Scheduled payments have been slightly delayed - we'll make sure they're paid today.”

“We’re aware some customers may be experiencing intermittent issues with NetBank, CommBank app and CommBiz,” a spokesperson for the bank said.

“We know that some merchant terminals are also impacted. For our customers impacted by this issue we are sorry, please be assured we are working on this as a matter of priority.”

The bank announced last week that its chief information officer would depart as part of a major executive reshuffle.



