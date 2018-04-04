AustCyber gets new CEO

AustCyber chief executive Craig Davies has left the organisation — which launched as the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network — effective today, with chief operating officer Michelle Price taking on the CEO role.

Davies announced his departure in a LinkedIn post.

“Since we started in January 2017, we’ve made incredible progress in establishing the Growth Network and delivering on a comprehensive program for sectoral growth,” the departing CEO wrote.

“We’ve helped many companies to think differently about their growth path, moved education in the right direction, negotiated agreements with the States and Territories to establish innovation nodes across the country and set out a plan to make Australia a global force in the cyber security market.”

AustCyber CEO Michelle Price

Davies’ appointment was announced in December 2016. Prior to taking on the CEO role he was Atlassian’s director of security.

In a statement, the co-chairs of AustCyber’s board, Doug Elix and Adrian Turner, said that today’s announcement of Price stepping into the CEO role “reflects AustCyber focusing on program implementation, following a successful first 12 months of establishment”.

“The Board is excited to continue its strategic oversight of AustCyber as it matures and progresses towards its vision of a vibrant, globally competitive Australian cyber security industry that enhances Australia’s future economic growth,” the statement said.

Price “has demonstrated her ability to lead change across the cyber security ecosystem, as well as to identify and forge partnerships that deliver new growth opportunities for Australia’s economy, both domestically and abroad.”

The board thanked Davies for his time at the organisation.

The launch of AustCyber was initially announced in December 2015 as part of the government’s ‘innovation agenda’. The $30.5 million initiative is also part of the national cyber security strategy.

Last year the organisation unveiled the first Australian-government backed roadmap to help strengthen the local cyber security industry

