New CEO to take charge at Superloop

Superloop founder Bevan Slattery will take on an executive director role

Slattery to focus on Superloop’s strategic priorities as executive director, company says

Network operator Superloop has announced that founder Bevan Slattery will step down as CEO, with Drew Kelton to join the company as its new chief executive.

Slattery will take an executive director role allowing him to focus on strategic priorities for the company, Superloop said.

“Having started the company less than five years ago and heading towards completion of the integration of Big Air, I’m delighted that we’re now moving into the next phase of growth, with me stepping into an executive director’s role freeing my up to focus on driving strategy and having a great CEO like Drew join the team to drive the performance of the business,” Slattery said in a statement.

“Bevan has been a terrific CEO and as the core integration effort with BigAir is nearing completion it was becoming increasingly clear to him that his greatest value-add was focusing on the strategic opportunities for Superloop,” said Superloop non-executive chairperson Michael Malone.

Superloop acquired fixed wireless network operator Big Air in 2016. More recently the company also picked up South Australian wireless network operator NuSkope and managed Wi-Fi provider GX2.

Malone, the founder and former CEO of iiNet, was appointed Superloop chair in mid-2017.

Kelton is a former managing director at DocuSign and has also held executive roles at T-Mobile, Telstra International, Ixnet And Bharti Airtel.

“I am extremely excited to be joining Superloop and to be working with Bevan,” Kelton said. “The company has quickly built a strong reputation for disruptive innovation in designing, constructing and operating telecommunications networks and other critical infrastructure for wholesale carriers and global content providers that require infinitely scalable and reliable connectivity.”

Superloop is backing the construction of the INDIGO cable system as part of a consortium that includes AARNet, Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, and Telstra