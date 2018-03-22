Tech problems hit ANZ

ATM withdrawals, card payments affected

Rohan Pearce Rohan Pearce (Computerworld)
Update 4:00PM AEDT: ANZ has announced its systems are “slowly coming back up for most of our customers”. “If you’re still experiencing issues, please try again a bit later,” the bank said.

ANZ has confirmed a wave of tech problems affecting its Internet banking platform, ATM withdrawals and payments using ANZ cards.

ANZ’s Internet Banking, goMoney, Grow app and its ANZ app have all been affected.

“We discovered a technical fault affecting some of our systems, including internet banking, goMoney and the ANZ app late this morning,” a spokesperson for the bank said.

“It also means customers currently cannot make transactions of more than $200 across ATM, eftpos or mobile payment apps such as Apple Pay.”

“We have a team of experts currently working on this as a top priority and we’re doing everything we can to restore these systems as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause our customers.”




