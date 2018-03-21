AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Chipmaker AMD says it plans to release patches to fix some of the flaws in its microprocessors detailed by CTS Labs last week.



Israeli cyber security research firm CTS Labs in its report said the attackers would need administrative access to exploit the vulnerabilities.

"Any attacker gaining unauthorized administrative access would have a wide range of attacks at their disposal well beyond the exploits identified in this research," the chipmaker said on Tuesday.

Two days before the research was made public, short selling of AMD's stock increased by about 15 million shares, according to S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm.

CTS executives have said that they shared their findings with some clients who pay the firm for proprietary research on vulnerabilities in computer hardware.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)