Telstra and Microsoft strike deal for Office 365 voice calls

Telstra’s business customers will be able to make native voice calls over the telco’s network from within Microsoft’s Office 365 under a deal unveiled today.

‘Telstra Calling for Office 365’ will support calls from within Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams.

“Calling for Office 365 brings the full scope of Office 365’s cloud productivity and collaboration apps – including video conferencing and meeting broadcast capabilities – alongside Telstra voice calling,” Telstra’s executive director of global products, Michelle Bendschneider, said in a statement.

“By combining what have traditionally been separate collaboration channels, we’re helping to increase productivity while simplifying the experience for employees.”

More than 200 of the telco’s customers have taken part in a preview program over the past six months. More than 30 customers and partners are currently participating in an early adopter program, according to Telstra.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Telstra to bring this pure cloud offering to our customers in Australia and enabling all components of our modern workplace solution with the addition of voice services,” said Microsoft Australia’s COO, Rachel Bondi.

The new service will be available from mid-2018.