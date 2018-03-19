Government signs Unisys for border biometrics

EBIS to analyse biometric data from 100 per cent of travellers

Unisys Australia will design and implement the government’s new Enterprise Biometric Identification Services (EBIS) system.

The system will be used by the Department of Home Affairs to conduct biometric checks on people travelling to Australia.

EBIS will be able to analyse the biometric data of 100 per cent of travellers, according to the Department of Home Affairs, and alert the Australian Border Force when necessary.

The new system, which will conduct fingerprint and face matching, will be based on the Unisys Stealth(identity) platform.

The multi-year contract is estimated to be worth up to $44.2 million.

Unisys provided the previous biometrics-matching system, which has been operating for over a decade.

“The EBIS system will significantly increase our biometric collection and storage capability, giving us an even stronger platform to identify and protect Australia from individuals who might wish to do us harm,” assistant home affairs minister Alex Hawke said.

“It will also help us to identify and facilitate a more seamless travel experience for people who present no risk.

“This is a vital tool for our visa and citizenship services and it provides a significant boost to Australian security to deal with growing international traveller and migration numbers.”

Hawke said that since 2013 the number of face images collected as part of the government’s immigration program has tripled and the number of fingerprints collected has increased by a factor of 10.

The new system will facilitate the government’s ability “to more efficiently and effectively share biometric data with our international and domestic partners,” Hawke said.

Last month the federal government unveiled bills that will lay the basis for a national facial recognition scheme accessible to federal, state and territory government agencies. The new scheme will incorporate driver’s licence images from all states and territories.