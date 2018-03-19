QBE announces tech restructure

QBE Insurance has combined its technology and transformation teams into a single business unit within its Australian and New Zealand Operations (ANZO) division.

The ASX-listed insurer said that a new Chief Operations Office will have “end to end responsibilities for the technology and business transformation” within the local division.

QBE said that Steve Raynor has been appointed acting chief operations officer.

As part of the changes, QBE’s Australian chief information officer Tony Forward has accepted a redundancy, the insurer announced.

Val Matthews has been appointed acting CIO while a candidate is sought to fill the “redefined” CIO role.

In late 2016 QBE announced it had created a new global chief information officer role to help develop a united IT strategy across the 37 countries it operates in. Markus Nordlin, previously group CIO at Zurich Insurance, was appointed to the role.

Forward has been QBE’s Australian CIO for over half a decade. He joined the company in 2013, having previously held roles at IAG and BT.

QBE CEO Vivek Bhatia said that the restructure brings ANZO in line with other divisions.

“Given technology’s intrinsic role in delivering on our business transformation, it also makes sense to have these functions aligned under the one business unit to drive greater focus and efficiencies,” the CEO said.

Bhatia paid tribute to Forward

“Tony was instrumental in modernising our core policy and claims systems with the launch of Guidewire,” the CEO said.

“He was also a sponsor and ally of the QBE Pride Committee, making QBE a more inclusive place to work. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”