MLC rolls out virtual assistant

MLC has rolled out what it says is Australia’s first superannuation virtual assistant.

NAB today unveiled ‘Talk to MLC’ for Google Home.

Currently, the service can only answer 15 of the most common superannuation-received questions that MLC receives, including how to open an account, change investment options and find lost super.

“In the near future, we’ll be able to help people with personalised tips to boost their super, give projections of where their super will be at retirement, and speak to them about how investing their money in super instead of spending it could add up,” MLC customer experience specialist Peter Forster said.

“The technology took us six weeks to develop and deploy, and we’re in the process of developing other technology at a similar speed that will help to reduce asymmetry of information and further benefit our customers,” Forster said.

Last year MLC’s parent NAB launched a Google Assistant service that allowed the bank’s customers to ask a range of questions about accounts, credit cards, personal loans, travel cards and Internet banking.

NAB also offers a chatbot for its business customers that it describes as a “digital virtual banker” capable of answering more than 13,000 variations on more than 200 questions relating to business accounts.

The bank was one of the first Australian brands to launch a ‘skill’ for Alexa after Amazon in February announced the local launch of its range of voice-controlled Echo speakers.