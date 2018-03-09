“Underlying technology issue” sees Sydney Airport hit by delays

Some systems used to make the airport secure were affected

Sydney Airport was left scrambling to catch up on passenger processing after being hit by a "technology issue" early on 9 March that caused delays at some terminals.

As reported by ABC News, technical issues affected passenger processing at the airport’s T1 International terminal and T2 Domestic terminal until about 8:30AM when Sydney Airport said that systems were back up and running, and that is was processing passengers again.

Sydney Airport took to Twitter at around 6AM on 9 March to tell passengers that it was experiencing technical issues at T1 and T2 causing interruptions to passenger processing and delays.

It also added that it was working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, while advising passengers and visitors to avoid T1 and T2 until further notice.

At around 7:45AM Sydney Airport Tweeted that it was once again processing passengers in the affected terminals.

The T3 Domestic terminal, which is operated by Qantas, was not affected.

A spokesperson for Sydney Airport told ARN that the technical problems arose from “an underlying technology issue that we were addressing”.



“As part of that [the underlying technology issue] it did affect our CCTV camera,” the spokesperson said. “And some of those systems we use to make sure the airport’s secure. We picked that up before we opened the terminal this morning. And of course security and safety is a top priority.”

The technical glitch and subsequent delays come several months after flights were grounded at Sydney Airport's domestic terminal in September last year, due to a technical fault with an air traffic control system, managed by Airservices Australia.

At around 6:30 AM on 25 September, Airservices Australia said on social media it was "working to rectify the issue while managing traffic safely" as boards at the airport listed flights as "delayed due to ATC radar failure."



In July last year, Jetstar flights faced a string of delays across Australia, following a system outage originating from Sydney Airport.

Impacting multiple flights nationwide, the computer glitch prevented passengers from boarding until the system was restored, creating crowds of frustration throughout departure terminals.

