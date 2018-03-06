Migration plan for FTTC gets ACCC’s blessing

ACCC signs off on changes to Telstra’s NBN migration plan

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has signed off on changes proposed by Telstra to the telco’s plan for migrating customers to the National Broadband Network.

The migration plan is one of the key documents governing the shift to the National Broadband Network: It outlines Telstra’s plan to migrate its subscribers from copper-based and hybrid fibre-coaxial (HFC) services to the new network.

The migration plan needed a major revamp in the wake of the government’s decision to ditch an all-fibre fixed-line network in favour of a ‘multi-technology mix’ that includes fibre to the node and HFC. A move by NBN to deploy fibre to the curb (FTTC) meant that the migration plan needed to be changed again.

(In total, five rounds of changes have been made to the migration plan since it was first approved in February 2012.)

In October Telstra submitted its proposed changes to the ACCC. The ACCC announced today that it had approved the changes.

ACCC chairperson Rod Sims said that in response to a discussion paper released in December on the proposed alterations, a number of stakeholders had raised concern over NBN’s proposed disconnection processes.

“The proposed connection processes could have resulted in people being left without a phone or internet service before their FTTC service was operating,” Sims said.

“NBN Co have now agreed to change connection processes and undertake data testing to ensure FTTC services are operating prior to disconnection of existing services.”

“The ACCC welcomes these improvements, which should provide a safeguard against consumers being disconnected before they have access to a working NBN service,” Sims said.

The ACCC’s decision is available online.