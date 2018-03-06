NBN seeks to smooth migration of copper-based business services

NBN said today it would make tweak its migration process for copper-based legacy services, such as ISDN and BDSL, that are typically used by businesses.

NBN is planning to begin the disconnection of so-called Special Services in four tranches, beginning later this year:

• From 12 November 2018: Ethernet Lite DSL (including Ethernet Lite, Business IP Ethernet Lite, GBIP, 1 touch video), Wholesale Business DSL (W-BDSL) (including BDAS).

• From 29 April 2019: ATM over copper, CustomNet Spectrum

• From 31 May: Megalink, WTx, DDS Fastway, DAR.

• From 30 September: ISDN, ISDN2, Frame Relay.

The company’s executive general manager, business sales and marketing, Ben Salmon, said that NBN estimates there are around 200,000 Special Services that may need to be migrated to the National Broadband Network.

To smooth the migration process NBN offers businesses the option of a new temporary parallel line on the network, allowing applications and services that rely on copper-based technologies to be tested on a fibre to the node or fibre to the building connection.

“The advantage of having a new line installed prior to the migration of Special Services is that it can help minimise disruption when transitioning services, and means businesses can ensure migration fits around the day-to-day operations while reducing the risk of going offline,” Salmon wrote in a blog entry.

Salmon revealed that NBN will now credit the $270 “subsequent installation fee” for installing a separate line. The cost was previously passed on to telcos.

“This new offer is set to encourage phone and internet providers to migrate well ahead of the disconnection date as well as improve the experience for businesses transitioning services by reducing network disruption and downtime,” the NBN executive wrote.

“The migration of Special Services is not an automatic process so to ensure a successful migration of these services to the NBN access network before disconnection, we recommend you get in touch with your phone and internet provider and make a plan to migrate as soon as possible,” Salmon wrote.