MLC Life Insurance creates new tech role, poaches RBA CIO

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s chief information officer, Sarv Girn, will join MLC Life Insurance in May.

The CIO will report directly to MLC Life Insurance’s CEO, David Hackett, in the newly created role of chief innovation and transformation officer.

The insurer said that Girn will help drive its $400 million transformation program, which is “focused on delivering the most advanced digital and process infrastructure in the industry so as to create great customer experience across its group, retail and bancassurance channels.”

“We have an unwavering commitment to leading the market in technology and innovation,” Hackett said.

“Attracting talent like Sarv, who has such extensive financial services experience in digital innovation and customer platforms, will help cement our leadership in these areas.

“Our ambition is to become Australia’s leading and most trusted life insurer. This means giving customers a simpler, faster and more enjoyable experience when they purchase and use life insurance, supported by world-class technology.”

Girn has held the CIO role at the RBA for more than half a decade. Prior to that he was executive consultant to Qantas’ CIO; that role was preceded by seven years at CBA, which included CTO and CISO roles, and three years as a technology executive at Westpac.

“I am thrilled to be joining MLC Life Insurance as it drives its industry-leading transformation agenda,” Girn said.

“This Australian icon is committed to bringing life insurance into the digital age with the investments they are making in people, technology, innovation and processes. I’m honoured to be able to play a part in driving Australia’s life insurance industry forward in service of customers.”

In 2015 MLC Life Insurance was acquired from NAB by Nippon Life Insurance. The deal incurred significant separation costs for NAB, including building a new digital platform for the spin-off.

As part of its transformation program, MLC Life Insurance last year launched a new group insurance digital platform for superannuation funds dubbed LifeView.

The device-agnostic system allows members to apply for and increase cover online as well as lodge and track the progress of claims. Trustees and administrators are able to access real time data and analysis of their funds’ claims experience, according to MLC Life Insurance.

In November, MLC Life Insurance announced that industry super fund Energy Super would be the first to roll out LifeView.

Earlier in 2017, the insurer unveiled a new leadership team for its Bancassurance, Digital and Direct division. That team included Tim Roso as head of digital and Glen Ryman as general manager data, analytics and CRM.