Telstra prepares to switch on LTE-B

Telstra will use LTE-Broadcast to stream footage of AFL games, the telco has announced.

Telstra revealed today that it would begin using LTE-B to broadcast video streams for its AFL Live Official app, beginning with support for Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S9 and S9+ handsets.

The technology is designed to minimise cellular network congestion while streaming video.

According to the telco, it means that owners of devices with LTE-B support will receive high-quality video, even in areas where mobile network cells are experiencing high demand.

LTE-B allows one-to-many video streaming, as opposed to one-to-one streaming, the telco’s director of networks, Mike Wright, explained in a post on the company’s Exchange blog.

The growing popularity of mobile streaming of live sport threatens to swamp networks, according to Wright.

“As this trend grows, we run the risk that live sport consumption will impact other users on the network as well as the quality of video streaming as more users have to share a limited amount of network capacity,” the Telstra executive wrote.

“We need to find new ways to deliver the content so our customers can continue to have the best streaming experience, both at home and when out and about on their mobile devices.”

Telstra in 2013 claimed it was the first telco in the world to have trialled LTE-B over its 4G network.

In early 2017 the company said it would launch LTE-B based services ahead of a national rollout in 2018.

Then in December it revealed details of its trial of LTE-B’s support for Multicast Operation on Demand (MooD). MooD allows the dynamic allocation of capacity in an individual cell depending on the demand from LTE-B compatible end user devices.