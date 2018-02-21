IAG appoints new tech chief

PwC partner and former Accenture executive Neil Morgan has been appointed to the newly created group executive technology position at IAG.

Morgan was previously CTO in the insurer’s Australian division on a 12-month secondment from PwC, IAG said.

Morgan will have responsibility for technology strategy across IAG and will report directly to CEO Peter Harmer as a member of the insurer’s group leadership team.

“Neil’s appointment to this new company-wide position recognises the critical role technology plays in driving our efforts to be a more agile organisation, and achieving our corporate strategy as we move from being a product-focused to a customer-centric business,” Harmer said in a statement.

“With extensive experience in technology and business-led transformation, Neil will be a valuable addition to our leadership team,” the CEO said.

The creation of the new executive position follows a series of changes to the technology function at IAG beginning in 2015, after former NBN chief information officer Claire Rawlins joined the company. Rawlins — currently Coles CIO — initially took on the IAG CTO role.

In December 2015 IAG announced that Rawlins had been appointed group executive, digital and technology and would lead Digital Labs, the successor division to IAG Labs. Digital Labs sat alongside a separate Customer Labs division.

Rawlins left IAG in October 2016. The insurer then merged Digital Labs’ digital-focussed teams into Customer Labs, led by IAG chief customer officer Julie Batch.

Responsibility for core IT platforms was shifted into the Operations division, led by Mark Milliner (at the time COO and now CEO of IAG’s Australia division). Operations has been leading IAG’s platform consolidation program.

