Telstra confirms Facetime, iMessage problems

Some customers unable to use Apple services

Credit: Jason Snell
Rohan Pearce Rohan Pearce (Computerworld)
Telstra has confirmed that some of its customers are currently unable to use Apple’s iMessage and Facetime services.

“Some customers may be experiencing an issue with Apple iMessage and FaceTime. Customers continue to have the option to send SMS messages,” a Telstra spokesperson said.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and apologise for any inconvenience. We’ll provide more information as soon as it’s available.”

Tags AppleTelstraTelecommunicationsapple iphonefacetimeimessage

