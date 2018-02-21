Telstra confirms Facetime, iMessage problems

Telstra has confirmed that some of its customers are currently unable to use Apple’s iMessage and Facetime services.

“Some customers may be experiencing an issue with Apple iMessage and FaceTime. Customers continue to have the option to send SMS messages,” a Telstra spokesperson said.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and apologise for any inconvenience. We’ll provide more information as soon as it’s available.”

Are you experiencing any other issues with your services? If so, what suburb/town & postcode? — Telstra (@Telstra) February 21, 2018