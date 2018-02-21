Catch Group launches telco

Catch Group, which operates Catch.com.au, will resell mobile services on Optus’ network.

Catch today announced the launch of ‘Catch Connect’, an MVNO that offers prepaid mobile services.

Catch Connect’s initial offerings will be 30- and 90-day prepaid mobile services and a 30-day prepaid mobile data service.

Until 9 March the 90-day services include a ‘CatchBack’ offer that includes vouchers that can be used to defray the cost of Catch.com.au purchases.

“Our customers prioritise choice and value, so when it came to designing Catch Connect, we wanted to create a unique and differentiated offering that delivers additional value to users,” Catch Group CEO Nati Harpaz said said.

“I’m proud to be a part of this strong Catch Connect partnership, which promotes competition and choice in the Australian market,” Optus’ wholesale and satellite managing director Stuart Bird said in a statement.

“Both Catch Group and Optus are known for using innovation and technology to improve customer experience, and this is clearly reflected in this new mobile service.”

Last month Optus' wholesale arm launched an NBN voice service delivered over Ethernet, following its launch in June last year of an Ethernet over NBN service, alongside access for Evolve Internet and Evolve IPVPN,

Catch Connect plans 90-day plans 30-day plans $39 - 6GB of Data (CatchBack offer available) $15 - 2GB of Data $69 - 15GB of Data (CatchBack offer available) $25 - 5GB of Data $89 - 45GB of Data (CatchBack offer available) $35- 15GB of Data Data Only Plans 30 Days $30 – 10GB of Data 30 Days $40 – 30GB of Data